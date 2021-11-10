PSG midfielder arrested on suspicion of involvement in assault on French teammate and national team | french football

the sock Aminata Diallo, of the PSG and the French national team, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of involvement in the Kheira Hamraoui aggression, his companion on the Paris team and on the national team. The French club confirmed the information in an official statement, indicating that Diallo was detained by the Versailles police “as part of an open investigation after last Thursday’s attack against the club’s players”. PSG condemned the episode of violence and indicated that it is working with the police to try to clarify the facts.

Kheira Hamraoui was attacked by hooded men after a get-together organized by PSG last Thursday. She left the dinner to ride with Aminata Diallo, who was driving the car that was intercepted by the attackers. However, nothing was stolen from the three occupants of the vehicle, and only Kheira Hamraoui would have been the target of the attack, being attacked with an iron bar mainly on the legs, according to “L’Équipe”.

The intriguing case, according to the French press, could be the result of a direct rivalry within the PSG squad and also the French national team. Aminata Diallo would be suspected of plotting the ambush, and the daily “L’Équipe” quotes a witness who indicated that one of the aggressors went straight towards Kheira Hamraoui, seeking to attack her legs “as if to prevent her from exercising her profession”.

Kheira had to be taken to a hospital, where she suffered stitches in her hands and legs – and as a result would not have appeared in the match between PSG and Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League on Tuesday. At the time, Aminata Diallo started the rout by 4-0 for the French. Last month, Diallo was chosen by coach Corinne Deacon to join the French national team after Kheira Hamraoui was cut due to injury.