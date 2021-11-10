PSG player is arrested after hiring men to injure her partner and be able to play more

Aminata Diallo, a player for Paris Saint-Germain, was arrested this Wednesday (10) accused of being involved in a case of aggression against Kheira Hamraoui, her club partner

A shocking case has entered the French football spotlight. Aminata Diallo, midfielder Paris Saint-Germain, was arrested this Wednesday (10) accused of being involved in a case of aggression against Kheira Hamraoui, the player’s partner at the club and also at the French national team.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the 26-year-old athlete is suspected of plotting an ambush.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to information revealed by the newspaper L’Equipe, Hamraoui was attacked by hooded men after participating in a get-together organized by the PSG itself. The 31-year-old midfielder was accompanied by Diallo and one other person, but whose identity was not revealed.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

According to reports, the players had their car surrounded and Hamraoui was beaten in the legs with an iron bar.

Diallo’s arrest was confirmed by Paris Saint-Germain, who ‘vehemently condemned the violence committed’. The club also guaranteed that since the 4th of April ‘it has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players’, and that it ‘is working with the Versailles police to shed light on the facts. ‘.

Hospitalized after the incident, Hamraoui was embezzled by Paris Saint-Germain in a 4-0 rout against Real Madrid, for the champions female. Diallo started the match.