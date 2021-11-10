PT celebrates victory of dictator Ortega in front-line election in Nicaragua

***ARCHIVE***SÃO PAULO, SP, 01.17.2020 – Meeting of the PT national directory (Workers’ Party, in São Paulo, with the presence of former presidents Lula and Dilma. (Photo: Zanone Fraissat/Folhapress)

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Against the grain of the main Western democracies, the PT (Workers’ Party) released a statement last Monday night, greeting the Nicaraguan elections that reelected dictator Daniel Ortega.

In the text, the caption classifies the election as “a great popular and democratic manifestation” and the result confirms “the population’s support for a political project whose main objective is the construction of a socially just and egalitarian country”.

Along with his wife, Rosario Murillo, who formally holds the position of deputy, Ortega competed for command of the country against five other candidates — all part of the front-line election theater, as they are allies of the government. Over the past six months, the regime has arrested another seven opposition postulants, accused of money laundering and treason.

Among them are Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of former president Violeta Chamorro, who defeated Ortega in 1990; Miguel Mora, founder of the 100% Notícias channel, expropriated by the regime; and former ambassador Arturo Cruz. Also detained are 32 other political opponents and more than 100 trade unionists, journalists and human rights activists.

The PT, in the note, also highlighted that Ortega’s victory occurred “despite several attempts to destabilize the government and the international blockade against Nicaragua and its current government.”