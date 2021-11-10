With seven opposing candidates imprisoned, accused of “treason to the motherland”, Ortega, who has been in power since 2007, had started with a wide advantage to emerge victorious after obtaining 74.99% of the votes.| Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The Workers’ Party (PT) published a note on its official website on Monday (8) congratulating dictator Daniel Ortega on last Sunday’s (7) re-election in Nicaragua and hailing the great “popular and democratic demonstration of this brother country”. The election was widely condemned by the international community, including neighboring countries, which considered the Nicaraguan elections fraudulent.

With seven opposing candidates in jail, accused of “treason to the motherland”, Ortega, who has been in power since 2007, had started with ample advantage to win after obtaining 74.99% of the votes in a slate made up by his own wife, Rosario Murillo, who will once again be the country’s vice president. “The preliminary results, which point to the re-election of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, from the FSLN, confirm the population’s support for a political project whose main objective is to build a socially just and egalitarian country,” says a PT statement.

“We hope to continue with the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) – Ortega’s socialist party – on this path of building a free and sovereign Latin America and Caribbean, a region of peace and social democracy that can serve as an example for the whole world” , says the note, signed by Romenio Pereira, secretary of International Relations at the PT.