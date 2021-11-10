Rare ‘Cotton Candy Color’ Lobster Hooked by US Fisherman | World

A fisherman in Maine, USA, caught a rare “cotton candy color” lobster over the weekend.
Known in the US as cotton candy lobster, literally cotton candy lobster, the animal with its bright blue exoskeleton is quite rare.
“It’s so rare it’s one in 100 million,” fisherman Bill Coppersmith told NBC. “And we got it right here, in Portland, on Casco Bay. See how beautiful she is.”
Haddie, the cotton candy-colored lobster hooked in Maine — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The animal, which was named Haddie, was named after the fisherman in honor of his granddaughter. He stated that he had no intention of selling it and even less of putting it in the pot.
Coppersmith said he is looking for an aquarium that is interested in receiving the rare lobster so that it can safely grow and develop.
‘Cotton Candy Color’ lobster caught in Maine, USA, over the weekend — Photo: Reproduction/NBC
The “cotton candy color” lobster has an exoskeleton that is similar in color to the opal stone, and is the result of a genetic mutation.
Animals with rare colors are disadvantaged in nature as it is more difficult to camouflage in hostile environments, which makes them easy prey.