Rare find ‘cotton candy color’ lobster, which now ‘searches’ new home

Fisherman Bill Coppersmith was surprised last weekend when he caught a rare “cotton candy color” lobster in a trap off the coast of the state of Maine, in the United States. According to Portland-based lobster supplier Get Maine Lobster, the incidence of these individuals — who actually have some form of albinism — is only one in every 100 million caught.

Maine’s largest city company also said the shellfish was named “Haddie” after Bill’s granddaughter. Due to its rarity, they decided not to sell it or prepare a dish with it. “We want to preserve her. Currently, she is riding in our tank on the pier,” they announced on social media.

According to the company, Bill is one of the main fishermen in the entire state and is a regular supplier to the company. Due to its rare capture, they said that Haddie would face problems if she was returned to the wild, due to the vulnerabilities these specimens have to predators.

“We want to ensure that she lives the rest of her life in safety and comfort, as lobsters of a rare color have more difficulties in surviving in the wild,” they communicated, asking aquariums to contact them for adoption.

Mark Murrell, executive director of Get Maine Lobster, told the US newspaper The Boston Globe, this afternoon, that they still hadn’t found someone who could keep the lobster, but that there are already interested parties.

The Atlantic coast of North America is home to thousands of lobsters. Their most common coloring ranges from a dark greenish-brown to turning reddish-orange when cooked. Some of them may have unusual colors due to the predominance or absence of certain pigments.

According to the University of New England, a blue lobster is found in every two million lobsters, while a yellow one is seen in every 30 million. The probability of spotting or catching albino lobsters, in which the “candy cotton” ones would fit, is one in every 100 million specimens.