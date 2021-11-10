Real Madrid could have eight players out in the next transfer window

This Tuesday (09), the Spanish newspaper ‘Sport’ reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez must prepare the departure of eight players from the squad in the next transfer window, as he is not satisfied with the performance of each. a.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021/22 GAMES!

Also according to the vehicle, none of these athletes are interested in coach Carlo Ancelotti to continue being part of the team. Therefore, the club would take the opportunity to make room in the squad and also increase the financial part, since it would considerably reduce the payroll.

The eight names on the merengue representative’s dismissal list are: Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Isco, Mariano Díaz, Jesús Vallejo, Luka Jovic, Dani Ceballos, in addition to the Brazilian full-back Marcelo.

It is worth remembering that, last Friday (05), the newspaper ‘AS’ had already reported that Bale, Isco and Marcelo could leave the club so that Real Madrid could hire Antonio Rüdiger, Chelsea defender.