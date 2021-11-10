Rebel: OMG! Series wins preview with battle of bands, character return, Britney Spears and hot scenes; watch

Yo say R, you dice BD! This Tuesday (9), Netflix released a teaser beyond promising of “Rebelde”, a new version of the Mexican soap opera that won a legion of fans around the world. The preview is packed with a lot of music, just the way we like it, starting with a babble cover of the hymn “…Baby One More Time”, by Britney Spears, in the voice of Brazilian Giovanna Grigio! Wow!

Then there’s a fan-service like that, because Celina Ferrer (Estefanía Villarreal) returns to the plot, now as director of the Elite Way School! OMG! She is even responsible for kicking off Batalha das Bandas, a prestigious musical event that takes place every year at the school. “Welcome to the Battle of the Bands. It’s the automatic passage to stardom”, warns the character.

Also in the video, we can hear an unreleased track and a new arrangement of the song “Rebelde”. Did you find little? We also have footage and references to the original version of the plot, as well as quotes from other blockbusters like Disney’s “High School Musical” and some racy scenes! Whoa!

Based on the work of Cris Morena Group and Dori Media Group, “Rebelde” features in the cast Azul Guaitia, Giovanna Grigio, Franco Masini, Alejandro Puente, Andrea Chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo, Selene and Sergio Mayer Mori. The debut is scheduled for January 5, 2022, on the platform. See the teaser: