REIT Center: Ifix closes another session in decline and already accumulates losses of 8.5% in the year

SAO PAULO – Investors followed the movements in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies this Tuesday (9), where lawmakers returned to discussing the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório. The text was approved in the first round with a margin of only four votes. The expectation was that the session could guide the mood of the markets, including that of real estate funds, which has been under pressure in recent months.

The Ifix – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – ended the day at a low of 0.50%, at 2,627 points.

On Monday (8), the index ended the session down 0.54%, to 2,640 points. It was the lowest score for the indicator since June 28, a day after the presentation of the proposal for reform of the Income Tax, which provided for the taxation of dividends from real estate funds. The proposal ended up not going ahead.

In November, Ifix records losses of 1.80% and, in the year, accumulates a fall of 8.46%.

Tuesday’s biggest highs (09):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) SPTW11 SP Downtown Corporate Slabs 4.37 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. 2.4 KNRI11 Kinea Real Estate Hybrid 1.28 ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Hybrid 1.21 IRDM11 Iridium Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. 0.92

Tuesday’s biggest casualties (09):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) XPPR11 XP Properties Others -3.56 TORD11 Tordesillas EI Others -3.29 HGRE11 CSHG Real Estate Corporate Slabs -3.25 FEXC11 BTG Pactual CRI Fund Titles and Val. Mob. -3 XPCM11 XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs -2.78

Polo (PORD11) buys more shares of the Loft II fund (LFTT11)

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

The Polo II fund, which invests in real estate securities and shares in other FIIs, increased its position in the Loft II real estate fund, which operates in the acquisition, renovation and sale of apartments in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

In a management report, released this Monday (8), the Polo detailed that in October and early November it acquired LFTT11 shares at a discount of up to 5%.

According to the fund, the price of Loft II is being penalized by the reduction in dividend distributions in 2021. According to the Polo, the movement is explained by the fund’s decision to reduce property purchases during the pandemic and should not worry investors .

“Most investors in the real estate fund market focus on short-term distributions and therefore ‘lose’ opportunities for great medium-term investments,” says the management report.

In addition, Polo sees in Loft II resources that have not yet been distributed and that represent almost 9% of the value of the share traded on the Stock Exchange. The fund explains that the amount will be paid to shareholders as the sale of the stock is carried out and, consequently, will impact the distribution of dividends by the Hub in the medium and long term.

With just over 14 thousand shareholders, the Polo has a return with dividends of 11% in the last twelve months. During the period, the fund’s share had a devaluation of 7%. Loft II shares represent 7.30% of Polo’s equity, the third largest position in the portfolio.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Tuesday (09):

ticker Background Income (BRL) GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income 0.80 PATL11 Homeland Logistics 0.57 QAGR11 Quasar Agro 0.38 TGAR11 Real Active TG 1.20 VTLT11 Votorantim Logistics 0.75

Real estate turnover: Safra increases the weight of Kinea (KNCR11) and CSHG (HGCR11) funds in the recommendations

Given the prospects for inflation, Safra bank analysts increased the weight of two “paper” funds – Kinea Recebíveis Imobiliários and CSHG Recebíveis Imobiliários – in their recommendations for real estate funds. In a report, Cauê Pinheiro defended the need for investors to maintain a more defensive position against what he classified as “the most challenging domestic scenario”.

The report estimates that the Central Bank will need to increase the basic interest rate, the Selic, from the current 7.75% per annum to 10.25% per annum at the beginning of 2022, a level considered restrictive for economic activity. Therefore, Safra estimates a growth of 0.6% of the national economy in 2022, below the 1% estimated by the market in the last Focus Bulletin.

Thinking about inflation control by the Central Bank, Pinheiro demonstrates preference for real estate funds that have a relevant part of the portfolio composed of CRIs (real estate receivable certificates) indexed to the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate), which tend to offer greater protection in scenarios like the current one.

Among the FIIs of receivables, Pinheiro reinforced its exposure to Kinea. “The fund has a large part of its assets indexed to the CDI, which will be very positive for the increase in income given the current cycle of high interest rates”, he explains. “Furthermore, real estate funds in the financial assets segment are resilient even in the midst of a crisis environment, which makes Kinea a good defensive asset in times of uncertainty.”

About CSHG Recebíveis Imobiliários, Pinheiro says that the fund has assets of large companies in sectors that showed good results even during the Covid-19 pandemic, which reduces the chance of default on payments made by CRIs.

The analyst also highlights that the CSHG has a good and constant distribution of dividends, and should benefit in the coming months from the increase in the Selic rate. “The fund is highly exposed to inflation indices and the CDI, which brings diversification and guarantees positive returns.”

League of REITs

O League of REITs this Tuesday (9) will analyze the most recommended real estate funds in November. The discussion will be based on the monthly survey made by the InfoMoney with ten recommended portfolios.

In November, 53 FIIs were remembered by brokers and the highlight of the list was, for the third consecutive month, Bresco Logística (BRCO11), with eight recommendations.

The compilation presents the five most recommended assets for the month. For tie-breaking criteria, those with the highest average trading volume in the last 12 months are selected, based on data from the financial information provider Economatica.

Produced by InfoMoney, O League of REITs It has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and by journalist Wellington Carvalho, reporter for real estate funds at InfoMoney. You can follow the program, at 7pm, on the InfoMoney channel on Youtube.

