Released yesterday by the STF, Silveira voted in favor

Released yesterday after the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) was one of those responsible for helping in the second round approval of the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório , voted on last night in the House plenary.

The proposal opens up a slack of R$ 91.6 billion in the federal budget and makes Brazil Aid feasible. The approval was by 323 votes in favor and 172 against, with one abstention. At least 308 votes were needed. The PEC will still be voted on in the Senate.

Auxílio Brasil, a new social program that will replace Bolsa Família, provides for the payment of R$ 400 to around 17 million beneficiaries by the end of 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is seeking reelection.

Bolsonaro’s ally, Silveira left prison late yesterday morning. He was detained at the BEP (Special Prison Battalion), in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, where they are imprisoned with privileged jurisdiction and military police officers.

In the decision that determined Silveira’s release, the minister prohibited him from accessing social networks and having contact with others investigated in the fake news inquiry or in those investigating undemocratic acts, with the exception of lawmakers. The two inquiries are still ongoing at the STF.

Silveira was arrested for the first time in February this year, after releasing a video with attacks on STF members. In March, also by decision of Moraes, Silveira was placed under house arrest, when he began to be monitored by electronic ankle bracelets.

In April, the deputy became a defendant in the Supreme Court on the accusation of inciting the use of violence to try to impede the free exercise of activities by the Legislative and the Judiciary and the animosity between the Armed Forces and the Court, through videos published on their social networks .

In early June, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) asked for the deputy’s return to prison after repeated violations of the housing regime. Moraes, then, stipulated a R$ 100,000 bail to Silveira, which was only paid at the end of the month, a day after the deputy was arrested again. Since then, Silveira’s defense had been trying to revoke her arrest.

The PGR defended the condemnation of the federal deputy for threatening STF ministers, arguing that the right to freedom of expression is only absolute “when more urgent conflicting considerations are not present”.