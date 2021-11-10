Report estimates planet should warm by 2.4º C by the end of the century – News

The planet is heading towards a high of 2.4º C at the end of the century, compared to the pre-industrial period, according to an estimate released on Tuesday (9) by the scientific platform Climate Action Tracker.

The value is higher than the 2º C established in the Paris Agreement, as well as the limit of 1.5º C that the UN wants, based on an eventual agreement to be signed in the COP26.

“Glasgow (where the conference takes place) has a large margin of credibility, action and commitment, as the world is heading for at least 2.4º C of warming, if not more,” points out the report published by the platform.

The update of data from the Climate Action Tracker, which has been measuring greenhouse gas emissions since 2009, points out that “with all the promises of targets, including those made in Glasgow, global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 will continue to be, approximately twice as much as required for the 1.5º C limit”.

The short-term margin between what is needed and what is projected for the end of this decade has fallen “to 15% to 17% during the last year”, the document pointed out.

The study indicates that, with current policies, not with the proposals that are yet to come out of the paper, the increase at the end of the century would be even greater and would reach 2.7º C, almost a degree above the zero-emission announcements made by governments.

With goals announced since April of this year, the long-term goals would reduce the rise in temperatures by 0.3º C, to 2.1º C by the end of this century, indicates the platform.

This is due “mainly to the inclusion of zero net emissions targets from the United States and China, now formalized in long-term strategies, presented in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The best scenario is also bad

In addition, the report of the Climate Action Tracker points out that, if the promises and commitment of zero emissions by 2050 are fulfilled, an increase of 1.8º C could be achieved by the end of the century, which “is far from being positive news”.

“This optimistic path is very far from the 1.5º C limit”, recalls the document, which points to an estimated 16% chance of overcoming warming by 2.4º C at the turn of the 21st century.

“There is a margin of almost a degree between the governments’ current policies and their net emission goals”, points out the text signed by Bill Hare, executive director of Climate Analytics, one of the partner organizations of Climate Action Tracker.

To date, more than 140 governments have announced zero emissions targets, corresponding to 90% of global emissions. However, Climate Action Tracker analyzes of 40 countries, which cover 85% of emissions, indicate that “only a small portion” is classified as acceptable and that they need strategies to reach the goals.

Experts indicated that the lack of action is mainly driven by gas and carbon producers, so they are asking that they both stay out of the planet’s energy sector by 2040.