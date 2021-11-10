Resource to use WhatsApp Web without mobile starts to be released

The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has been using the resource through the computer (desktop) for a long time. However, it began to release the function more widely. Is that to have access to the whatsapp by computer, it would be necessary to have the cell phone close. With the update of the resource, available to part of the users, it will no longer be necessary.

Imagine taking a trip and the cell phone is unloading, but if you have a notebook, for example, you will be able to access the messenger. The feature is being released gradually for WhatsApp Beta users, used for testing. With this new feature, it will even be possible to access WhatsApp on up to three different electronic devices.

Currently, to access WhatsApp Web, the cell phone needs to be available to the user when using it. A QR Code is displayed on the computer screen where the user must approach the cell phone and read it.

This is possible because the messages come from the cell phone, which is responsible for cryptography which guarantees the security of exchanged conversations and files. The intention of WhatsApp, it seems, will be to enable it to become a cross-platform tool.

However, for the first access, it will be necessary to perform the same QR Code reading process. With that, the system will store the information in up to four different computers. Another feature that will be needed in user authentication will be biometric, facial or digital reading.

The feature is being implemented slowly and it may take a little longer to reach all users. However, WhatsApp continues to make all the adjustments so that each person using the tool can get access.