posted on 11/10/2021 06:00



(credit: AFP)

The leader of the Sandinista revolution, Daniel Ortega, was elected on Sunday, once again, president of Nicaragua, with 75% of the votes. The second in votes had 14% and is a collaborator. Another four candidates were left with less than 4%. Ortega’s wife Rosario, whom he calls co-resident, was also re-elected — vice president. Seven candidates of the real opposition are in jail. The one who held the popular preference, Cristina Chamorro, is under house arrest.

She is the daughter of Violeta Chamorro, who was president of Nicaragua after 11 years of Ortega’s post-revolution period. He came back 14 years, totaling 25. And goes for another five, at 76 years of age. For the past three years, he has made censorship laws and criminalizing the opposition. Thousands of Nicaraguans went into exile in the United States and Costa Rica. The three main opposition parties were dissolved. The repression was legalized.

We are less than a year away from new elections. As in Ortega’s Nicaragua, in recent years, the structure planted in times of state domination by a political party works inside and outside the Three Powers to react to new times, trying to prevent them from being confirmed at the polls. Returning to the past, for many, is a matter of survival; for others, maintenance of privileges; for some, the revenge of the 2018 defeat; others more, by ideology. The CPI was the cathartic couch that revealed this reactionary movement.

We have a sample in the Latin American continent of the pattern of these regimes; in Brazil, we had the experience of institutionalized corruption — without it, money appeared to rescue states, municipalities and millions of Brazilians who lost their income to the closure campaign. As in Nicaragua, with the future election as a target, there is also an advance in censorship, in the restriction of fundamental freedoms, with a complicit silence from those who should defend freedoms.

In Germany, Jews were being held back from freedom as they thought it would be the last time. The last time was when they were put on trains to the death camps. And democracy vanishes when it is repeated, as a test, suppression of fundamental rights to silence and impose.