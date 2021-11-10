Rico praises ‘BBB’ and detonates rural reality

Rico Melquiades, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), took advantage of a pre-training conversation for the eighth farm with Aline Mineiro, Mileide Mihaile, Sthefane Matos and Valentina Francavilla to compare the experience of rural reality with “Big Brother Brasil” ( TV Globo), extolling the program of the Rio station.

“It starts on Monday, live discord game. Tuesday, elimination. Wednesday, party. Thursday, leader’s test. Friday has an angel test,” he detailed about the routine on TV Globo’s reality show. “Uha, which comes immunity and puts two on fire a week all“commented mileide.

“Saturday, party,” continued the comedian. “There’s been a party for two days, right?”, asked Stefane, and the group confirmed it. Rico continued to exalt the “BBB”:

And Sunday, seawall. There are seven days there, seven days there are dynamics. We don’t have seven days. Not to mention that we don’t participate, like, on Wednesdays, those who aren’t in the field don’t participate, they don’t participate on Thursdays. There, everyone participates, everyone can try, not here. Rich Melquiades

“It gets very idle,” agreed Mileide. “As much as we take care of the animals, it’s in the morning,” said Valentina. “Before I tried to make the animals as fast as possible, now it takes me three hours”, commented Aline.

“We don’t do much for a long time. If you don’t go to the farm, your week is over. It doesn’t do anything. If only the lamp were everybody, as proof of the leader there, everybody does it”, continued Rico .

“We have to go into this business, take a ball and when it does, we have to veto the person. Guys, if you are aware that taking the test is very complicated… You have no chance of showing yourself, of show that you want to, that you understand”, concluded the comedian.

Rico has come to regret at home that “BBB” doesn’t usually have ex-pawns in the squad. “Those who come here never go there, you know? They’re never invited there,” he said to Tiago Piquilo and Valentina.

1 / 7 Liziane came out on the 1st farm Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall. Play/Playplus two / 7 Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus 3 / 7 Erika left in the third field Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo, on the other hand, remained in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame. Play/Playplus 4 / 7 Victor was the fourth eliminated Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show. Play/Playplus 5 / 7 Lary was the 5th eliminated Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm Play/Playplus 6 / 7 Tati was the 6th eliminated Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden. Play/Playplus 7 / 7 Erasmus was the 7th eliminated Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus