Rosario offers screening for prostate cancer

Self-care is a reality that is more present in people’s lives every day. Prevention and early discovery of diseases each day increases the cure rate for patients.

In November our attention is focused on men’s health, but specifically on the prevention of prostate cancer.

The world estimate indicates prostate cancer as the second most frequent cancer in men in the world. 1,280 thousand new cases were estimated, equivalent to 7.1% of all cancer values ​​considered. This value corresponds to an estimated risk of 33.1 per 100,000.

Concerned with the health and well-being of its customers, Pharmacy Rosário offers a safe, quick and painless option for screening prostate cancer in asymptomatic men. This is one of the first tests performed on men who have symptoms that could be caused by prostate cancer. This is an exam called PSA. A simple, quick test that shows you if there are any signs of abnormality in the prostate.

It works as follows: a drop of blood is collected from the patient’s fingertip, this drop of blood is analyzed and the result is returned in 15 minutes.

The exam can be done at one of the units of the Rosário Pharmacy, or if the patient prefers at his/her own residence.

And in November, the test is on sale so that everyone has the opportunity to take it. For only R$ 29.99, the patient has a result in 15 minutes.

If you want to take the test in one of our units, look for the addresses below or call us on WhatsApp 16 99223-3153 to schedule your test and do it at your residence if you prefer.

• Regit Arab Street, 3 A – Araci City

• Rua XV de Novembro, 1,179 – Downtown

