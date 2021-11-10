Round 6 creator confirms second season of the Netflix series

After denying the possibility of a second season,
Hwang Dong-hyuk
, creator of
Round 6,
confirmed that the new success of
Netflix
have new episodes. The Korean production became a phenomenon, becoming the most watched series on the platform.
“There was a lot of pressure, a lot of requests and a lot of love for a second season. It’s almost like we didn’t have a choice! But I’ll say, in fact, we’re going to have a second season. It’s in my head now, I’m currently in the planning process,” he said. he AFP.
However,
Dong-hyuk
points out that the saga of Gi-hun (L
hey Jung-jae
) will not be resumed too soon. “I think it’s too early to say when and how this [segunda temporada] will happen,” he said.
See the director’s statement:
THE
Netflix
confirmed in October via Twitter that Round 6 has become the most watched series in the history of the platform. “I won’t say who won the game, but I can officially say that Korea won Netflix,” the company profile wrote.
Round 6
my biggest series ever,” the company wrote.
The production, which is still on the rise in the
streaming
, beat the previous title holder,
Bridgerton
. The series based on the books of
Julia Quinn
was seen by 82 million homes at the time of the season 1 release.
In
Round 6
, bankrupt people desperate for money are chosen to participate in a survival game based on children’s play, in which they compete for a cash prize.