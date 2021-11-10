Round 6 creator confirms second season of the Netflix series

Scene from Round 6 (photo: Divulgao/Netflix)

After denying the possibility of a second season,

Hwang Dong-hyuk

, creator of

Round 6,

confirmed that the new success of

Netflix

have new episodes. The Korean production became a phenomenon, becoming the most watched series on the platform.

“There was a lot of pressure, a lot of requests and a lot of love for a second season. It’s almost like we didn’t have a choice! But I’ll say, in fact, we’re going to have a second season. It’s in my head now, I’m currently in the planning process,” he said. he AFP.

However,

Dong-hyuk

points out that the saga of Gi-hun (L

hey Jung-jae

) will not be resumed too soon. “I think it’s too early to say when and how this [segunda temporada] will happen,” he said.

See the director’s statement:

THE

Netflix

confirmed in October via Twitter that Round 6 has become the most watched series in the history of the platform. “I won’t say who won the game, but I can officially say that Korea won Netflix,” the company profile wrote.

The tweet also brings the data that 111 million users watched the Korean series. “Assisted by 111 million homes,

Round 6

my biggest series ever,” the company wrote.

The production, which is still on the rise in the

streaming

, beat the previous title holder,

Bridgerton

. The series based on the books of

Julia Quinn

was seen by 82 million homes at the time of the season 1 release.

In

Round 6

, bankrupt people desperate for money are chosen to participate in a survival game based on children’s play, in which they compete for a cash prize.