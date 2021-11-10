Round 6 creator confirms second season of the Netflix series

Scene from Round 6 (photo: Divulgao/Netflix)

After denying the possibility of a second season,



Hwang Dong-hyuk



, creator of



Round 6,



confirmed that the new success of



Netflix



have new episodes. The Korean production became a phenomenon, becoming the most watched series on the platform.



“There was a lot of pressure, a lot of requests and a lot of love for a second season. It’s almost like we didn’t have a choice! But I’ll say, in fact, we’re going to have a second season. It’s in my head now, I’m currently in the planning process,” he said. he AFP. However,



Dong-hyuk



points out that the saga of Gi-hun (L



hey Jung-jae



) will not be resumed too soon. “I think it’s too early to say when and how this [segunda temporada] will happen,” he said.

See the director’s statement: