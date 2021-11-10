‘Round 6’: series director confirms second season | TV and Series

Hwang Dong-hyuk, director and screenwriter of “Round 6,” the dystopian South Korean series on Netflix that has become a huge global success, expressed confidence that the hugely popular production will return for a second season.

“We are in negotiations for the second season,” Dong-hyuk said in an interview on Monday (9).

“It’s all in my head. I have the basic plot, the broader plan, so we’re at the brainstorming stage. I’m going to say there will be a second season, but I can’t say now when it will be.”

Hwang and others involved in the series, which is one of the biggest hits in Netflix history, attended a special screening in Hollywood on Monday (9) to celebrate the success of the work.

“He’s going to come back, he’s going to come back and he’s going to do something about this world,” said the director, referring to protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by actor Lee Jung-Jae.

“Round Six,” in which indebted people compete in a deadly game for a fortune in cash, has already inspired Halloween costumes and themed protests at the UN’s global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, among other things.

“It feels so surreal,” said Hwang of the impact his creation had made. “It’s almost like I’m living in a fantastic world.”

The series’ success echoes the impact of the 2020 Oscar-winning film “Parasite”, which also explores the differences between rich and poor in South Korea.

Actor Park Hae-soo, who plays contestant Cho Sang-woo, said: “Actually everyone has that anger, but I think Koreans can really express it honestly.”