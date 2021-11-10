Russia and Ukraine catch Brazil in number of titles in Majors | DRAFT5

the title of Natus Vincere (NAVI) in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 made Russia and Ukraine climb a notch in the list of countries that most won tournaments supported by Valve. Now with “two gold medals” each, these nations reach France and Brazil, according to a survey by DRAFT5 with information from Liquipedia.
Denmark and Sweden lead the countries that have won the most Majors, with four titles each. However, the Swedes have more “medals”, with 15, four more than the Danes, who have 11. Russia and Ukraine now have 10 “medals” each. In all, nine countries have already won tournaments supported by Valve.
For the sake of clarity, the number of medals is the number of appearances by countries in titles, runners-up and semi-finals (3rd/4th places).
|Parents
|Titles
|vices
|Top 3/4
|medals
|Sweden
|4
|6
|5
|15
|Denmark
|4
|1
|6
|11
|Ukraine
|two
|4
|4
|10
|Russia
|two
|4
|4
|10
|France
|two
|two
|3
|7
|Brazil
|two
|1
|5
|8
|Poland
|1
|1
|5
|7
|USA
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|1
|3
Before Oleksandr “simple“Kostylyev and Valerii”b1t“Vakhovskyi, who carried the Ukrainian flag on top of a Major’s podium was Danylo Ihorovych”Zeus” Teslenko in the title of PGL Major Kraków 2017 next to Gambit. Similar happened to Russia. The first player from that country to cry out as a champion was Mikhail “Dosia” Stolyarov, also in Krakow, Poland, four years ago.
Natus Vincere became the 11th organization to win a Major and the title was instrumental in the increase in players who have already won a tournament supported by Valve, which reached the mark of 50. This information was also raised by DRAFT5.
NAVI will have the chance to “defend” the newly won title later this month on BLAST Premier Fall 2021, for which she qualified as one of the best in the group stage. The tournament is scheduled to take place from 24th to 28th and you will be able to follow it in the coverage of the DRAFT5.