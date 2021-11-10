Russia Breaks Covid-19 Death Record for 2nd Day in a Row – News

Russia recorded another 1,239 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, which represents the second consecutive day of record-breaking notifications, according to the center for the fight against the new coronavirus.

Yesterday, the agency set up by the country’s government had released a bulletin in which there were 1,211 deaths caused by the disease.

With the update made today, since the beginning of the pandemic, 250,454 people have died in Russia with Covid-19. Unofficial estimates, however, indicate that the number could be up to twice as high.

In the last 24 hours, according to the state committee, Moscow was the region of the country with the most deaths registered, with 98, followed by St. Petersburg, with 82, and the rest of the metropolitan region of the capital, with 55.

Also according to today’s bulletin, more than 34,656 cases of infection were reported in the last 24 hours, a quantity lower than the day before, when the committee indicated the detection of 39,160 positives.

In all, 258,000 people are hospitalized in Russia with symptoms of covid-19, with around 30,000 in serious condition, with 7,000 of them occupying ICU beds, as reported by Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in an audience with deputies .

The incumbent also warned about the situation of oxygen reserves in 12 of the 85 regions of the country, which would only be enough for two more days.

In addition, Murashko assured that it is necessary to insist on “a firmer posture” in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, in a demonstration of support for the authorities in St. Petersburg, which made the application of doses in people over 60 years old and in people who have some comorbidity.

“I didn’t see any person vaccinated in the ICUs”, guaranteed the Minister of Health.

So far, only 48% of the population has a complete vaccination scheme against the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which represents just over 57.2 million people.