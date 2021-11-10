Russia has new record for Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours; hospitals report lack of oxygen | World

Russia reported this Wednesday (10) a record of 1,239 deaths of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The high number of deaths is registered even after the tightening of isolation measures.
The 11-day “mega-holiday” imposed to try to avoid this increase in contamination rates ended on Sunday (7), with the closure of several services and the introduction of remote work.
The new wave of Covid-19 in Russia is driven by the spread of the delta variant and the country having one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, there were more than 38,000 new cases of Covid-19, with nearly 4,000 of them in Moscow, according to an official government bulletin.
Health professionals carry a patient suspected of having Covid-19 to a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, on June 26, 2021, amidst the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Russia — Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/ AP
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Parliament on Wednesday that oxygen reserves at hospitals in 12 Russian regions will last two days or less if they are not replenished.
He pondered, however, that some regions report a decrease in infections. He claims that mass vaccination is a protagonist in this reduction, even though it has little adherence in the country.
More than 62 million Russians – out of 144 million people – have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Murashko.
The country managed to completely immunize only 34.7% of its population, below the world average of 40%, according to the platform Our World In Data, linked to the University of Oxford.