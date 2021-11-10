Russia sets new record for Covid-19 deaths

Russia once again broke its record of daily deaths caused by Covid-19 by registering 1,211 deaths in a 24-hour period, informed the country’s health authorities on Tuesday (9).







Moscow is the Russian city most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The nation, which has repeatedly set new records for Covid-19 deaths, saw another spike in the number of deaths just days after the end of the holiday week decreed by President Vladimir Putin.

This period of time off imposed in Russia, which lasted between the 30th of October and the 7th of November, was intended to try to reduce the numbers of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the capital Moscow, the most affected city in the country, several services considered “non-essential” were closed, such as beauty salons, shops and gyms.

In a statement, the Kremlin argued last Monday (8) that it is too early to say whether the measure had the desired effect.

The rise in numbers has been caused by a combination of three factors: the lack of stricter sanitary rules, the absence of greater monitoring of outbreaks and the stagnation of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

Russia was one of the first countries to develop an immunizing agent against the disease, which was Sputnik V, approved in May, but failed to convince a good part of its population to take it.

Overall, Russia has more than 8.7 million cases of Covid-19 and nearly 245,000 deaths from the disease. .