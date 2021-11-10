Russian Imperial Family Gems Smuggled During the 1917 Revolution Up for Auction | World

A brooch and a pair of earrings that belonged to members of the Romanov dynasty, the family of the last czar of Russia, will be auctioned this Wednesday (10) in Geneva by Sotheby’s.

The set of sapphires and diamonds belonged to Tsar Nicholas II’s aunt, Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna (1854-1920), who withdrew from Russia after the 1917 Revolution that ended the imperial regime.

The grand duchess – who had a legendary passion for jewelry – asked for foreign help to smuggle it out of the country.

“During the revolution, he handed them over to someone he trusted, the British diplomat Albert Henry Stopford who was put in charge of protecting them in London,” Sotheby’s expert Olivier Wagner told AFP.

“After an incredible journey through all the Scandinavian countries, Stopford arrived in London by boat, where he kept the jewels in a bank vault, among them the famous set of sapphires and diamonds”, said the expert

The Grand Duchess was one of the last of the Romanov family to leave the country, in 1919. According to the official at the auction house, the following year she returned to find her jewelry collection in London.

The brooch, the size of an ordinary egg, has a 26-carat diamond in the center and in the earrings there are two other 9 and 6 carats, respectively. The deep blue sapphires are from Ceylon.

The set was bought in 2009 at auction in the famous British house by a family of European nobility, who then paid 500 thousand dollars.

Currently, his estimate is considered low, ranging from just $300,000 to $500,000 especially at a time when the price of sapphires has risen, according to Wagner.