s1mple is the second player to conquer the Major only after being voted the best player in the world | DRAFT5

by

Oleksandr “simple” Kostylyev finally ended the relentless search for the only missing trophy on his shelf, and did so with a truly enviable class. Champion and MVP of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, the Ukrainian reached a curious mark.

He, who is undoubtedly the best player in the world today, was already voted number one on the planet in 2018 by the specialized website HLTV.org, getting the silver for the next two years after being surpassed by Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut in the race for the top.

simple, by the way, became the second player in the history of Counter-Strike to win a Major title only after being voted the best player in the world, a mark that had previously only been achieved by Christopher “Get_RiGHT” Alesund.

It will be difficult - not to say impossible - to take the #1 position in the world of man in 2021 | Photo: Stephanie Lindgren/PGLIt will be difficult – not to say impossible – to take the #1 position in the world of man in 2021 | Photo: Stephanie Lindgren/PGL

The Swede, voted the best player on the planet in the distant year of 2013 along with his hegemonic Ninjas in Pajamas, only managed to win his first – and until then only – Major in 2014, during the ESL One Cologne that year.

Continues after the ad

Olof “olofmeister“Kajbjer, best in the world in 2015, and Marcelo”coldzera“David, #1 on the planet in 2016 and 2017, already had two Major titles when they received the highest individual honor on the world stage of CS:GO.

ZywOo himself, who has beaten s1mple in the race for the top of the world for the past two years, is the only athlete to receive the award for best player in the world who has yet to put a Major Cup on his shelf.