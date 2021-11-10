Sabesp starts to deliver a new water bill model to customers

Monthly invoice provides identification of the property by the supply number and more facilities for the customer in the commercial system

Sabesp’s water bill has changed. Since October 13, the monthly bill that customers receive at home brings a series of changes compared to the previous model, starting with the identification of the property.

With the new account, the water connection is now identified by the supply number inscribed in the upper left corner of the form and right below there is the code to request the registration of the account in automatic debit.

It is important for the customer to be aware, as erroneous posts about alleged fake accounts have been circulating on social networks. The new invoices are not false and, from now on, they become the official Sabesp model.

On this link, you can find out about the new account: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www9.sabesp.com.br/entenda-sua-fatura__;!!HhhKMSGjjQV-!qr72ZUyE3dp9z6SfIEpzRiZHxRPM5TAXI9-fatura___;

The new invoice is one of the changes implemented by Sabesp in the new digital platform that brings improvements in customer relationships. This is a digital transformation process for the Company, customizing service by taking into account the needs and expectations of each customer, with new features and more speed.

Customers with updated registration received information about the new platform and about changes in previous accounts and via SMS. With the new commercial system, the customer is now registered by his CPF or CNPJ, facilitating, for example, ownership changes.

The customer will also be able to choose the expiration date of the accounts, with six options of days: 01, 05, 10, 15, 20 and 25. More information about the new commercial system is available at https://urldefense.com/ v3/__https://youtu.be/6s_fizM1S3c__;!!HhhKMSGjjQV-!qr72ZUyE3dp9z6SfIEpzRiZHxRPM5TAXI9-87OawjBcDb_FNvtS11kY7xjDrPMAaC8s