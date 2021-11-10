Samsung pins Apple and distributes free polishing cloths to its users

Last month Apple drew negative attention after launching on the market a polishing cloth for the company’s devices, a product that arrived at a cost of over R$ 200 in Brazil and which for the vast majority of users was considered an exaggeration by the brand . The accessory was analyzed by the technical team of the iFixit portal, responsible for dismantling and evaluating several products, and it did not stand out for its quality, receiving a score of zero during the tests. As a way to snipe the Cupertino giant, Samsung announced a campaign in which it sent hundreds of cleaning cloths for free to its users.





The short and limited promotion distributed about 1,000 units of a polishing cloth to consumers Germans enrolled in a program for members of the company, a campaign that indirectly questions the high price charged by the competitor for this product, a value that reaches R$ 219 in Brazil. According to information, this promotional campaign is quite limited and was only aired in Germany, and users did not report sending the product in other countries, nor by the company about the promotion also be available in other regions, something that should not happen.

The material description states that the ‘Samsung Galaxy Polishing Cloth’ is made of “soft and velvety material”, which can be used both on brand smartphones and on other devices or surfaces, being compatible with monitors, tablets or watches, for example .

