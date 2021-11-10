Samsung releases One UI 4.0 and Android 12 beta for Galaxy Note 20

In addition to the Galaxy S20 line, Samsung has also started to release the Beta version of One UI 4.0 for Galaxy Note 20 family. The novelty was revealed this Tuesday (9), and the interface also brings together support for Android 12.

According to the manufacturer, the update with the software is already available in the UK, and users who have entered the beta program should receive the N98xxXXU3ZUK1 build.