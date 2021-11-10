Samsung releases One UI 4.0 and Android 12 beta for Galaxy Note 20

In addition to the Galaxy S20 line, Samsung has also started to release the Beta version of One UI 4.0 for Galaxy Note 20 family. The novelty was revealed this Tuesday (9), and the interface also brings together support for Android 12.
According to the manufacturer, the update with the software is already available in the UK, and users who have entered the beta program should receive the N98xxXXU3ZUK1 build.
As with other devices, the Note 20 also receives the November security package along with the new software.
It is worth remembering that as this is a beta program, not just any user can download and install One UI 4.0 on their smartphone.
One UI 4.0 brings a number of new features, including a revamped interface with updated icons and color themes based on Material You. The software even delivers improved apps, more widgets on the lock screen, an updated central widget selection menu security and privacy features.
For now, Samsung has yet to confirm when the One UI 4.0 will be released stably. Therefore, it only remains for the brand’s fans to wait for this period of testing.
(Updated on November 9, 2021, at 23:26)