Santos welcomes Red Bull Bragantino in Vila to recover at Brasileirão

Santos will face Red Bull Bragantino this Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The teams’ objective is quite different.

Peixe seeks recovery in Brasileirão after losing 2-0 to Palmeiras at home. Alvinegro dropped to 16th place, but are still five points from the relegation zone.

Alvinegro will not have the injured Emiliano Velázquez and the suspended Madson. Diego Tardelli, recovered from a virus, is at the disposal of Fábio Carille.

Red Bull Bragantino is fourth, with 49 points, and is trying to continue in the G-4. The team is also coming from a defeat at home and also by 2-0, against Athletico. Léo Ortiz and Luan Cândido (in the medical department) and Hurtado (in the Venezuela national team) are embezzled.

In the first round, Santos and Bragantino drew 2-2 at Nabi Abi Chedid.

DATASHEET

SANTOS x RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: November 10, 2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

SAINTS: João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Marcos Guilherme, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Lucas Braga; Marino and Diego Tardelli

Technician: Fabio Carille

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Natan and Edimar; Jadsom, Ramires and Cuello; Artur, Helinho and Ytalo

Technician: Maurice Barbieri

