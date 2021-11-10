São Paulo lineup: Ceni does tactical training and should promote Calleri’s return | São Paulo

São Paulo ended Tuesday night’s preparation for this Wednesday’s clash, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), against Fortaleza, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. Rogério Ceni rehearsed the starting lineup and promoted technical and tactical activities in the CT of Ceará.

The players started training with exercises with the physical trainers and then worked under Ceni’s guidance, which should promote the return of Calleri to the starting lineup of São Paulo for the clash at Castelão.

1 of 3 Rogério Ceni leads São Paulo training at CT of Ceará — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Rogério Ceni leads training for São Paulo at CT Ceará — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

The probable Tricolor that faces Fortaleza has James Volpi; Orejuela (Igor Vinicius), Miranda, Léo and Reinaldo; Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Igor Gomes; Luciano and Calleri.

2 out of 3 Calleri should return to São Paulo’s starting lineup this Wednesday — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Calleri should return to São Paulo’s starting lineup this Wednesday — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Ceni has two important embezzlements within the group that traveled to the Northeast this week. Arboleda left the delegation after the game against Bahia to defend Ecuador in the South American Qualifiers, while Rigoni, suspended by the third yellow card, is out.