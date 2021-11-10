Sapoti: the fruit rich in vitamins and minerals you need to know

Belonging to the group of tropical fruits, the sapodilla it has a sweet flavor similar to persimmon and has several important nutrients for health. Therefore, today, November 9, the blog Home & Agro from the website Tech News, will show you the main benefits of this fruit for the body. Stay until the end and check it out.

sapodilla It is a tropical fruit rich in vitamins A, C and the B complex, in addition to having a diuretic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial action. It can be consumed fresh or used in the preparation of jams, ice cream, salads and different everyday sweets. So that you are encouraged to try this berry of the gods, we have prepared an article talking about its main benefits.

Discover the main benefits of sapodilla

As mentioned above, the fruit contributes with several consumption advantages for the health of the human body. Therefore, we separate the main ones. Check it out.

Strengthens immunity

As a source of important vitamins, sapodilla works as a great ally of immunity. Vitamin C, in particular, has an antioxidant action, fighting the action of free radicals, helping to prevent colds and flu.

On the other hand, vitamin A, in addition to performing an antioxidant action, is also essential for vision health, as it prevents macula degeneration and other problems related to the eyes. Furthermore, the fruit is also rich in B vitamins, helping to maintain the health of the heart and nervous system. Amazing, isn’t it?

Has a diuretic effect

One of the sapodilla’s positive points is that it has substances used for medicinal purposes. It acts as a natural diuretic, eliminating toxins and moisturizing the body. Due to its high content of antioxidants, the fruit also works as a natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial, reducing the possibility of sore throats and coughs. Thus, it helps to further strengthen the body.

The sapodilla helps digestion

But, to keep the digestive system in good working order, a good tip is to try to include sapodilla in your daily diet. This fruit is known for having a mild laxative effect, being very suitable for those suffering from constipation. In addition, it is worth noting that dietary fiber helps control blood glucose and cholesterol, being essential for the health of the cardiovascular system.

Rich in calcium, iron, phosphorus and potassium

So, in addition to being a source of essential vitamins, sapodilla is rich in minerals that cannot be lacking in the diet: calcium, phosphorus, iron and potassium. The first two, for those who don’t know, are important for strengthening muscles and bones. Iron, on the other hand, is responsible for transporting oxygen between cells, while potassium helps relieve muscle pain and is important for the health of the nervous and cardiovascular system.

Now that you have knowledge about the sapodilla, how about adding it to your daily meals? Thus, you can gain much stronger health, of course, with the help of physical exercise.

