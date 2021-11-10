Satellite images show progress in building the most modern Chinese military aircraft carrier | World

Satellite images released on Tuesday (9) show a major advance in the construction of a Chinese military aircraft carrier at Jiangnan Shipyard, which will have equipment that will bring it almost to the level of its North American counterparts.

According to analyzes of the images carried out by the organization Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the ship, known as Tipo 003, could be ready in a period of between three to six months.

The shipyard where the vessel is being built is used both for manufacturing military and commercial ships, including those that China sells to other countries.

Satellite image shows construction of Type 003 aircraft carrier at Jiangnan Shipyard, China, September 18, 2021 — Photo: CSIS/High Resolution/Maxar Technologies 2021

Among the approximately 40 ships that should be produced at the Jiangnan Shipyard by 2024 are ships ordered, among other countries, by Brazil, in addition to France, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and others.

According to CSIS, the images released on Tuesday were taken on October 23, and show that, at some point since September 18, the two large openings on the ship’s deck were sealed. These spaces allowed large internal components, such as engines and power plants, to be inserted into the hull.

Satellite image shows the construction of the Type 003 aircraft carrier at Jiangnan Shipyard, China, on October 23, with indications of the location of catapults, elevator (not yet installed), and side projection — Photo: CSIS/High Resolution/Maxar Technologies 2021

The closure suggests that the initial installation of key internal components has been completed, they report. They note, however, that the rear opening isn’t quite level with the rest of the deck.

The center also notes that, unlike the two previous aircraft carriers built at the site, the Liaoning and the Shandong, the Type 003 (still without an official name) will have three catapults that will help launch aircraft, rather than style take-off systems. ski jumping, less advanced.

Satellite images show comparison of Type 003 aircraft carrier construction at Jiangnan Shipyard, China, August 18, 2020, January 17, and October 23, 2021 — Photo: CSIS/High Resolution/Maxar Technologies 2021

The change will allow for the launch of aircraft with heavier payloads and more fuel, as well as larger aircraft that have a lower thrust-to-weight ratio.

Most catapult systems are steam powered, but according to the CSIS, China is rumored to have developed an electromagnetic launch system similar to that developed for the US Navy’s new Gerald R. Ford class of aircraft carriers.

But despite the prediction that the Type 003 could be ready as early as February 2022, it could take significantly longer to become fully operational, according to estimates by the US Department of Defense.