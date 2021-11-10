See how the Ceará deputies voted in the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios

Seven federal deputies from Ceará voted in favor and another 15 were against the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatory in the second round in the Chamber of Deputies, on Tuesday night, 9. Regarding the first round, four PDT congressmen changed their vote from “yes” to “no”, after former minister Ciro Gomes suspended his candidacy until the party to review support for the proposal. (See list at end of article)

Another change within the PDT was in relation to deputy Aníbal Gomes (DEM), who resigned from the position after former secretary Mauro Filho asked to resign from office to participate in the vote in the plenary. Also, four federal deputies from Ceará from other parties, absent in the first round, attended the house and voted against the measure, which establishes the payment of debts that should be paid by the Union in 2022.

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe THE PEOPLE+

See how each federal deputy from Ceará voted in the 2nd round Tags

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

After hours of debate on Tuesday, 9, the Chamber of Deputies approved the measure in the 2nd round, with 323 votes of federal parliamentarians. Another 172 deputies voted against and one abstained. The proposal needed 308 favorable votes to be approved.

This Tuesday’s vote was easier for the government. In the 1st round, the proposal was approved with a tighter margin: 312 votes, just four more than necessary.

In practice, the PEC allows the government to circumvent the spending ceiling and makes room for new spending in BRL 91.6 billion in 2022. The “hole” in the expenditure limit is reached through a payment of R$ 90 billion in federal government debt payments.

Named “PEC do Calote” by the opposition, the measure has been accused of being opportunist and voters, since the new Brazil Aid it only has a payment deadline until the end of December 2022 – that is, a few months after next year’s election.

See how each federal deputy from Ceará voted in the 2nd round

YES (7)

AJ Albuquerque (PP)

Captain Wagner (Pros)

Dr. Jaziel (PL)

Genecias Noronha (SD)

Hector Freire (PSL)

Junior Mano (PL)

Vaidon Oliveira (Pros)

NO (15)

André Figueiredo (PDT)

Célio Studart (PV)

Danilo Forte (PSDB)

Denis Bezerra (PSB)

Domingos Neto (PSD)

Eduardo Bismarck (PDT)

Idilvan Alencar (PDT)

José Airton (PT)

José Guimarães (PT)

Leônidas Cristino (PDT)

Luizianne Lins (PT)

Mauro Filho (PDT)

Moses Rodrigues (MDB)

Pedro Bezerra (PTB)

Robério Monteiro (PDT)

>> See how each deputy voted in the first round

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags