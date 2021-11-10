See more expensive food and which states pay the most

key points Last Friday (5), Dieese released the survey of the price of the basic basket in the month of October;

According to the analysis, in 16 of the 17 capitals surveyed, the price of items rose again;

The most expensive basket was registered in Florianópolis, at R$700.69;

Last Friday (5), Dieese released the survey of the price of basic basket in October. According to the analysis, in 16 of the 17 capitals surveyed, the price of items rose again.

THE basic basket consists of 13 items considered essential: meat, milk, beans, rice, flour, potatoes, tomatoes, bread, coffee, bananas, sugar, oil and butter. The quantity of each product varies, depending on the food tradition.

The value of the basic food basket is evaluated every month by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). Last Friday (5), the agency released the analysis of the last month.

According to Dieese, the price of the basic food basket rose again in October in 16 of the 17 capitals surveyed. The most expensive basket was registered in Florianópolis, at R$700.69. Following the capital is São Paulo (BRL 693.79), Porto Alegre (BRL 691.08) and Rio de Janeiro (BRL 673.85).

In addition to having increased in almost all capitals, until the month of September, the price of the basic food basket had not yet reached R$700. The most expensive one so far had been registered in São Paulo for R$673.45.

Average price of the basic food basket in October

Florianopolis BRL 700.69 São Paulo BRL 693.79 Porto Alegre BRL 691.00 Rio de Janeiro BRL 673.85 Victory BRL 670.99 Large field BRL 653.40 Brasilia BRL 644.09 Curitiba BRL 639.89 Belo Horizonte BRL 598.79 Goiania BRL 591.78 strength BRL 563.96 Bethlehem BRL 583.44 Christmas BRL 504.66 João Pessoa BRL 491.12 savior BRL 487.59 Recife BRL 485.26 Aracaju BRL 464.17

Minimum wage and food basket

Analyzing the readjustment of the basket in 12 months, all 17 surveyed capitals had readjustments. The highest percentages were observed in Brasília (31.65%), Campo Grande (25.62%), Curitiba (22.79%) and Vitória (21.37%).

According to data collected last month, the price of the basket was, on average, R$ 582.43. In view of this, and considering the current minimum wage of BRL 1,100, the family income is compromised by more than 53%.

However, in Florianópolis, where the highest price of the basket was registered (BRL 700.69), the worker commits more than 63% of his income. In Aracaju, the basket is for R$ 464.17 and commits only 43% of the income.

Ideal value of the minimum wage

Given the most expensive basket in the country, Dieese estimates that the minimum wage necessary to support a Brazilian family consisting of four people, two adults and two children should be R$ 5,886.50.

However, the current national floor is R$ 1,100, being 5.35 times lower than what is idealized by Dieese. The minimum wage is readjusted every year, based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) from the previous year.

With that, it guarantees Brazilians purchasing power. The latest forecast of INPC 2021 is that the year ends at 9.1%. In this way, the readjustment will be of R$ 100, changing to R$ 1,200, as of January 1, 2022.

Increase in food prices

According to Dieese, the items that rose the most between September and October were: potatoes, tomatoes, coffee, soy oil, sugar and milk. The cause is the increase in demand, drought and exports.

Potatoes rose in 10 of the 17 cities surveyed. The price increased between 15.51%, in Brasília, and 33.78%, in Florianópolis. Milk and butter increased in 11 capitals, with the highest increase observed in Vitória (5.18%).

Soy oil rose in 13 capitals, with the highest prices in Vitória (3.22%), Brasília (2.40%), Campo Grande (2.16%), Rio de Janeiro (1.81%) and São Paulo (1.76%). The value of sugar increased in 15 capitals, with the biggest increase being identified in Rio de Janeiro (7.02%).

The tomato kilogram increased in 16 capitals, as well as coffee. The first item had the biggest increases registered in Vitória (55.54%), João Pessoa (44.83%), Natal (42.16%), Brasília (40.16%) and, finally, in Campo Grande ( 32.69%).

As you can see, the increase for this item is much greater than the others and is caused by the export of almost all Brazilian production and the supply and demand policy. Já the coffee powder stood out in the price in Vitória (10.14%), Rio de Janeiro (10.06%), Campo Grande (9.81%) and Curitiba (9.78%).