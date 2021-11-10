see number of new cases registered in Brusque this Tuesday

The epidemiological bulletin released by the Board of Health Surveillance this Tuesday afternoon, 9 reports that there are 30,023 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Brusque.

In the last 24 hours, 12 new cases of the disease were registered in the city. Of the total infected, 29,580 patients have recovered. There are 119 active cases and 29 under investigation.

Currently, there are 11 people hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and five in the ward. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, so far, 324 deaths have been registered.

Regarding vaccines, 192,311 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 81,976. And those fully immunized add up to 103,277.

guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center, which works from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 2 pm, at Arena Brusque.

At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.

