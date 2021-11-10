See objects collected by the Military Police on the plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça

The Military Police of Minas Gerais released, this Tuesday (9/11), the list of objects that were on the plane that crashed with the singer Marília Mendonça in the rural area of ​​Caratinga (MG) last Friday (5/11) ), causing the artist’s death.

According to the G1, suitcases, bags, computer equipment and jewelry, among other objects, were rescued. The belongings were collected, identified and sealed by the police who carried out the rescue of the aircraft.

The objects were sent to the Civil Police Station in Caratinga, where they were transferred to the victims’ lawyers.

In all, 19 items were listed by the police. Marília’s guitar doesn’t appear among them. No item from the co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana is on the list.

See PM related items:

Marília Mendonça – Louis Vuitton brand portfolio with personal documents, credit cards, cash, vaccine card, surgical budget;

Marília Mendonça – Various makeup;

Marília Mendonça – Necessary containing various jewelry/jewelry;

Marília Mendonça – Bag containing several glasses;

Marília Mendonça – Gucci brand backpack with personal belongings;

Marília Mendonça – Organizer bag with personal hygiene items;

Marília Mendonça – iPhone, a damaged iPad, a pencil pen, a wristwatch, an Apple earphone, two chargers and a power supply for a faulty notebook;

Henrique Ribeiro – A camouflaged backpack with various personal items;

Henrique Ribeiro – A wallet with personal documents, money, bank cards, badge, car key, a pen-drive, an external battery, a radio;

Henrique Ribeiro – A broken HP notebook;

Geraldo Medeiros Júnior – Wallet with personal documents, money, cards, a set of keys and a Jeep key;

Marília Mendonça – Two bags, one by the Avon brand and the other by the Prada brand;

Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho – Two badges;

No owner identified – One black bag, one aircraft logbook book filled to page 41, two blank logbook books, one aircraft folder with cargo manifests;

No identified owner – A tripod;

No identified owner – Blue suitcase with clothing and various personal effects;

No identified owner – Broken black suitcase on wheels, with clothing and various personal effects;

No owner identified – Black bag with wheels broken, with clothing and various personal effects; and

No owner identified – Beige bag Sestine brand, broken, with clothing and various personal items.

The accident caused the deaths of Marília Mendonça, producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot Tarcísio Pessoa Viana.