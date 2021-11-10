See the accounts that Galo needs to win the Brazilian bi-championship

The mathematical accounts in the Atletico fans’ minds are already starting to pop up with the proximity of the dreamed of winning the 2021 Brazilian Championship title.

And there are several possibilities for Galo to win the long-awaited bichampionship. Of the last eight games that are left, the team from Alvinegro needs to win six in order not to depend on any result from direct competitors (Palmeiras and Flamengo).

If they win five games out of eight, Flamengo must win all nine of the remaining games. If they win four games, Rooster will reach 77 points. Thus, Flamengo has to win eight games out of the remaining 9 and Palmeiras has to win the remaining eight games.

If Galo wins three games, the team will reach 74 points. With that, Flamengo has to win seven out of nine games and Palmeiras has to win seven out of eight.

