See the Santos related to face Red Bull Bragantino

Coach Fábio Carille listed 23 Santos players for the match against Red Bull Bragantino this Wednesday, at 19:00 (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe does not have the injured Emiliano Velázquez and the suspended Madson. Diego Tardelli, recovered from a virus, takes the place of Raniel, who started in the 2-0 defeat by Palmeiras last Sunday, also in Vila. Robson lost his spot.

The likely lineup is: João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Marcos Guilherme, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Lucas Braga; Marino and Diego Tardelli.

The team in training had a line of three on defense with Kaiky on the right, Luiz Felipe on the spare and Danilo Boza on the left. Marcos Guilherme on the right wing and Lucas Braga on the left wing. Midfield with Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Gabriel Pirani and Marinho and Diego Tardelli in attack.

Santos is in 16th place, with 35 points, while Red Bull Bragantino is fourth, with 49.

See the 23 listed:

goalkeepers: João Paulo and Jandrei

Sides: Pará, Felipe Jonatan and Moraes

Defenders: Danilo Boza, Robson, Wagner Palha, Luiz Felipe and Kaiky

Midfielders: Vinicius Zanocelo, Carlos Sánchez, Gabriel Pirani, Luizinho, Vinicius Balieiro and Ivonei

Attackers: Marinho, Diego Tardelli, Lucas Braga, Marcos Guilherme, Ângelo, Raniel and Lacava

