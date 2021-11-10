Seer who would have predicted Marília Mendonça’s death alert double backcountry | celebrities

Tarologist Val Couto announced a new tragedy involving a country couple. The tarot reader said in a live broadcast on July 30 this year, without naming names, that Brazil would lose a young country singer. He published the video with the premonition on the YouTube channel. The information was released by Jornal do Commercio.
The sertaneja duo would be from São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. Val said he wouldn’t mention the duo’s name so he wouldn’t have problems with their advice. However, internet users soon speculated that it would be the singers Zé Neto & Cristiano, who were born in the city of São Paulo.
“A sertanejo duo very dear to the public could be the victim of a tragedy, suffering a serious car accident. The duo is from São José do Rio Preto, I ask that people there notify these singers so that they stay alert. name to avoid problems with the advice of artists, but they are a well-known duo throughout Brazil and they collect many hits,” he said.
Val Couto went viral after internet users regained their live after the crash of Marília Mendonça’s plane, last Friday (5th). The singer and none of the other four crew members survived the accident. Many began to make connections between the spiritualist’s premonition and tragedy.