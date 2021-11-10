Selection trains with Neymar on the field and should have trio of starters back – 11/09/2021

Tite led today (9) the second training session for the Brazilian team that serves as preparation for the game on Thursday (11), at 9:30 pm, against Colombia, for the 13th round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. At CT Joaquim Grava, the broadcast of the activity on CBF TV suggested what could be a part of the team that should be cast at Neo Química Arena.

It was possible to observe Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Fred and Lucas Paquetá going to meet the coach after the warm-up and before the tactical phase of training, which was not shown – according to sanitary protocols, journalists did not have face-to-face access to today’s jobs. The lineup would probably be completed by defender Thiago Silva and three forwards. Against Uruguay, in a rout by 4-1 in October, the trio was formed by Raphinha, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

The changes compared to the previous game would be due to the laps of holders Danilo and Marquinhos, who had been spared, in the places of Emerson and Lucas Veríssimo, and Casemiro, who was cut from the last game window due to injury and will take the place of Fabinho . The fourth novelty is Alisson, who takes turns in the position with Ederson.

In addition to the warm-up and this tactical work that was not broadcast, the national team’s coaching staff carried out a technical activity in a small space, but some players did not participate because of the wear and tear of the European round over the weekend. The teams were initially formed like this: on the one hand, Ederson, Marquinhos, Murilo [zagueiro da base do Corinthians que completou o treino], Gerson, Fred, Vinicius Júnior and Gabriel Jesus; on the other, Alisson, Casemiro, Renan Lodi, Danilo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Matheus Cunha.

Casemiro returns from injury in November games Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Six players showed up at the hotel where the delegation is staying on Tuesday morning and now only one player remains: defender Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal. Summoned at the last minute to make up for the absence of the injured Lucas Veríssimo, he is scheduled to arrive at 6 am on Wednesday, the eve of the game against Colombia.

To complete today’s training, another Corinthians youth player was invited by the coaching staff in addition to Murilo: Reginaldo, who is a left-back.

The team trains at Neo Química Arena tomorrow (10), at 4 pm, and then concentrates for Thursday’s game. There is still another round scheduled for next week, on Tuesday, away from home, against Argentina.

Players during training today (9) of the Brazilian team at CT Joaquim Grava Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Brazil leads the Qualifiers with ten wins and a draw in 11 games and can still qualify in this period of games for the 2022 World Cup.