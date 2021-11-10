‘Send in the STJD. Always solves by paying’

Nestor Hein detonated the STJD’s lack of discretion and shot at Rubro-Negro

Nestor Hein, legal director of the Guild, rebelled with the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) on account of the R$ 50 thousand punishment given to the Flamengo by the homophobic chants of his fans in the match against the club from Rio Grande do Sul, for the Brazil’s Cup, on the 15th of September.

In an interview with ‘Gaucho ZH‘, the Grêmio leader detonated the lack of criteria adopted by the court, cited the episode involving the club from Rio Grande do Sul in 2014 and stated that Flamengo ‘rules the STJD’.

“Homophobia is now equated with the crime of racism by STF decision. In 2014, Grêmio identified all the people who committed racist acts and, even so, the STJD excluded the club from the Copa do Brasil. Flamengo did not identify any person who committed the crime of homophobia. The club’s lawyer admitted that the fact occurred and said he was disgusted by what he saw in the images. The auditors also said that the fact occurred and, even so, they decided to impose only a fine of R$ 50 thousand. he even said that, if he condemned Flamengo, the club would have the fault of being a homophobic club. Why cannot Flamengo be under the guise of being a homophobic club? And why can Grêmio have the reputation of being a racist club?“, said Hein.

“Flamengo rules the STJD. Flamengo always solves things by paying. It is always pecuniary punishment. He pays the fine and there’s no problem. The STJD, on account of the acts of some of its auditors, is a propagator of bizarre and absurd decisions that are valid for one club and not for others. It is a court that rewards its transgressors and people who do not fulfill their duties. Can this court be trusted? Can you take such a court seriously?”, he added.

The Rio club had been denounced by the Attorney of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) last Wednesday (3) on account of homophobic chants practiced by the fans against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil, on September 15th.

O Canarinhos LGBTQ Fans Collective presented a “Infringement News” last September 27 with videos that showed part of the crowd singing the chant “arerê, gaucho gives the c* and speaks tchê“.