Sentenced to 36 years old couple accused of kidnapping and killing girl Vitória Gabrielly

The couple accused of kidnapping and killing the girl Vitória Gabrielly, when she was 12 years old, in 2018, was sentenced to 36 years in prison, this Tuesday, 9th, in São Roque, interior of São Paulo. The jury found her husband, 37-year-old Bruno Marcel de Oliveira, and his 26-year-old wife, Mayara Borges de Abrantes, guilty of the crimes – he received three more months in the sentence. In addition to murder, they were convicted of kidnapping and concealment of a corpse. The two had been in prison since the time of the crime.

The girl disappeared after leaving home to go rollerblading, in Araçariguama, neighboring São Roque. The city mobilized in search of the child. Her body was found eight days later, in a forest near the city. She had her hands and feet tied and her body tied to a tree. The skates were found at his side. Death was due to asphyxia. The crime caused great repercussions. The first to be arrested, the bricklayer’s assistant Júlio César Lima Ergesse, named the couple as the perpetrator of the crime.

The two denied it, but a sniffer dog detected the scent of Vitória in Bruno’s house and his odor in the place where the girl’s body was found. The investigation found that Bruno had been hired by a drug dealer to scare the daughter of a city resident who owed him R$7,000 for drugs. The couple, however, kidnapped the wrong girl. After discovering the mistake, the two would have decided to kill Victoria. Tried first, Ergesse was sentenced to 34 years in prison. The defense filed an appeal and the sentence was reduced to 23 years.

Since the time of the crime, the couple has been imprisoned in Tremembé penitentiaries, in the Paraíba Valley. During the trial, which started on Monday, 8, Mayara opted for silence and Bruno again denied the crime. The sentence was given late this Tuesday night, 9. The fourth person involved in the crime, Odilan Alves – the drug dealer who hired the couple to give the other girl a scare – is already serving a sentence for trafficking and will still be tried for the death of Victory. The couple’s defense said it will file an appeal.

