Sergio Moro joins Podemos; follow up

by

The former minister of Justice and Public Security and former judge Sergio Moro joins this Wednesday (10) the Podemos party, through which he is expected to run for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections.

The announcement was made last Monday (1) by the party and by Sergio Moro on social networks. The affiliation, which takes place at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília, began at around 10 am.

Despite the uncertain candidacy until confirmation with Podemos, Moro has been cited in polls about the intention to vote for Planalto next year.

In the analysis of the most recent electoral scenario, made by Genial/Quaest and released this Wednesday, Moro appears in third place, with 6% of the vote mentions, behind President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), with 21%, and of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who leads with 48% of the intentions.

Moro is followed by former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%; by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 2%; and by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), with 1%. Felipe d’Avila (New) did not score. White and null votes amounted to 10%, and 4% of voters declared themselves undecided.

    Jair Bolsonaro, current president of the Republic, needs to join a party to seek re-election

    Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former president, governed the country between 2003 and 2010 and should run for the PT

    Ciro Gomes, former governor of Ceará and former minister of Finance and National Integration, likely candidate for president by the PDT

    Sergio Moro, former federal judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security, can run for the Podemos, party to which he joined

    Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, disputes the PSDB’s caucuses to define the party’s pre-candidate

    João Doria, governor of São Paulo, disputes the PSDB caucuses to define the party’s pre-candidate

    Rodrigo Pacheco is serving his first term as senator for Minas, he is president of the Senate, he has just switched from DEM to PSD and can enter the race for Planalto

    Alessandro Vieira is serving his first term as a senator for Sergipe and may run for president through Citizenship

    Simone Tebet is serving her first term as a senator from Mato Grosso do Sul and may enter the electoral race for the MDB

    Luiz Henrique Mandetta, former minister of Health and affiliated to the DEM, which is in the process of merging with the PSL to form União Brasil

    José Luiz Datena, announced his migration from PSL to PSD

    Cabo Daciolo, pre-candidate of Brazil 35, for the Presidency of the Republic

    Felipe d’Avila, pre-candidate of the Partido Novo, for the Presidency of the Republic

