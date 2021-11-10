Sergio Moro joins Podemos; follow up

The former minister of Justice and Public Security and former judge Sergio Moro joins this Wednesday (10) the Podemos party, through which he is expected to run for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections.

The announcement was made last Monday (1) by the party and by Sergio Moro on social networks. The affiliation, which takes place at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília, began at around 10 am.

Despite the uncertain candidacy until confirmation with Podemos, Moro has been cited in polls about the intention to vote for Planalto next year.

In the analysis of the most recent electoral scenario, made by Genial/Quaest and released this Wednesday, Moro appears in third place, with 6% of the vote mentions, behind President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), with 21%, and of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who leads with 48% of the intentions.

Moro is followed by former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%; by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 2%; and by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), with 1%. Felipe d’Avila (New) did not score. White and null votes amounted to 10%, and 4% of voters declared themselves undecided.