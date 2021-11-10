Sergio Moro joins Somos, with an eye on the 2022 elections; follow up

SAO PAULO – Former federal judge Sergio Moro participates, this Wednesday (10), in the ceremony of his affiliation to Podemos. The event, held at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília, is yet another indication of the former magistrate’s intentions for the 2022 elections. Follow it live by video.

The invitation to the ceremony contained the slogan “Building a fair Brazil for all”, called national impact with the intention of taking advantage of the political capital built by the former judge as a result of the Lava Jato operation.

The fight against corruption banner is one of the strongest links between Moro and part of the electorate and should be widely explored in the former magistrate’s first formal act in his party life. But signals about the economy are also expected, a topic that Moro has been increasingly asked to present a position on.

Without mentioning the names of political opponents, Sergio Moro must also criticize the legacy of Petismo and “poquenarismo”. The former judge’s affiliation with Podemos comes 565 days after his break with President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and his departure from the Ministry of Justice.

The Somos – former National Labor Party (PTN) – has a caucus of 10 federal deputies (15th in the Chamber of Deputies) and 9 senators (third in the Federal Senate).

According to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the party receives BRL 2.90 million per month from the party fund in 2021, totaling BRL 34.83 million in the year, equivalent to 3.89% of the whole pie. This makes the party the 12th in the fund’s endowment of resources, with only 1/3 of what it receives from the first on the list – PSL, with around R$ 104.56 million a year.

The value of the electoral fund has not yet been defined for the next election, but considering the amount distributed among the subtitles in the last municipal elections, Podemos would be entitled to R$ 77,968,130.80 – 38.73% of the amounts received by PT (BRL 201,297,516.62).

