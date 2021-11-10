Sergio Ramos returns to training with the group, and PSG hopes to make his debut in November | french football

Sergio Ramos, finally, is close to debut with the shirt of PSG. At least that’s what the newspaper “Le Parisien” claims. As expected by the club, the defender returned to training with the team’s main group this Tuesday. He participated in the activity with athletes not called up by their national teams, such as the Spaniards Ander Herrera and Bernat, and the Argentine Icardi.
The expectation of the Parisian team is that he will use the break in the FIFA Data to acquire game rhythm. The most optimistic forecast is that by the end of November, the 35-year-old defender will be able to take the field for the first time in the PSG shirt.
- See the French Championship table
- Paquetá comments on Neymar’s help and trusts Vini Jr’s evolution in the Selection
Sergio Ramos training a week ago, when he was still doing individual work
Real Madrid idol Sergio Ramos was announced by Paris four months ago, but he’s fighting a chronic calf problem. Their last official match was in last season’s Champions League semi-final, in a 2-0 loss to Chelsea on 5 May.
The experienced Spanish defender’s struggle against physical problems sparked speculation in the French press about a possible early termination of contract. However, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper “El Mundo”, the player’s brother and manager, René Ramos, assured that this will not happen.
“Neither Sérgio will retire, nor will he break the contract. There is no doubt about it. It’s a physical issue and he’ll play again as soon as he can”, declared René.
Sergio Ramos, in an image of training carried out in October: defender is in the final stage of recovery at PSG — Photo: Publicity/PSG
Sergio Ramos has just seven games in 2021 and has struggled with injuries since the last of his 16 seasons at Real Madrid. He has defrauded Paris in the team’s 18 games in 2021/22 so far and is the only signing that hasn’t made his debut.
Leader of the French Championship with a 10-point advantage over second place, PSG returns to the field on the 20th, at Parque dos Príncipes, against Nantes.