Sertanejo reveals alleged reason for the termination of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff

The singer Marília Mendonça died last week and left millions of fans in mourning. In addition to their admirers, friends and family are using social networks to leave messages of great affection for the countrywoman. Who also spoke about the artist during a concert was the singer Bruno, from the duo with brown. And he ended up bringing a personal matter from Marília during the presentation, which took place in Varginha (MG).

Columnist Fábia Oliveira shared the video on her social networks and showed that the singer claimed the alleged reason for the end of the relationship between Marília and Murilo Huff, who is the father of his son, Léo, 2 years old, there were differences between him and Ruth Moreira, mother of the owner of the hit ‘Graveto’. This information, of course, is not confirmed.

Bruno’s lines

During the show, Marrone’s companion said that he was “used by God” to give a gift to Marília Mendonça and her mother. “God gave a gift to me, to give a gift to her and her mother, without me knowing she was going to die, animal! This for me was the biggest craziness that ever happened in my life. I was used, I was for God”, said Bruno, who spoke about Marília’s love for her mother and made the supposed revelation about Huff.

“She loves her mother so much. She loved it so much… She still loves it, because I believe in the afterlife, that she did everything for her mother. She even said in private, right in my ear, that left the boy because he was facing his mother. And she said: ‘no, my mother nobody faces and nobody will take her place”, he would have said.

See the video published by Fábia Oliveira:

Murilo Huff’s speeches

Last Sunday (7), Murilo Huff was interviewed by the program Fantástico, on Globo. He mourned the death of Marília Mendonça and spoke to the singer. During the chat, he even promised that he would take care of the artist’s family and was very touched when he recalled moments lived by his side. In addition, he was moved when talking about the creation of Léo, the son he has with Marília.

“It won’t be easy, right? But it has to be strong. There’s no other way. And I will make a point of telling him every day how much she was loved throughout Brazil, as much as she was an exceptional mother, an exceptional daughter, an exceptional woman, you know? It’s a little piece of her that stayed here”, he said, very moved.