Sesc-Flamengo beat Brasília to win first in Superliga | volleyball

The two defeats in the first rounds, against Sesi-Bauru and Osasco, triggered the alert. This Tuesday, however, Sesc-Flamengo reached their first victory in the Women’s Superliga. Coach Bernardinho’s team won against Brasília, away from home, and showed progress on the court. With authority, he won by 3 sets to 0, partial 25/18, 25/22 and 25/21.

Although it has shown instability in some moments, Sesc-Flamengo showed evolution in search of better days in the season. At the hands of Sabrina, Monique’s substitute and elected the best on the court, the Rio team prevailed against a balanced rival. Brasília had good chances of complicating the opponent’s life in the second set – they even had a five-point advantage in the final stretch. When taking the turn, however, he could not recover.

– It’s very important. We came very focused. We lost the first two games. Victory gives relief, the next game will be very difficult. There’s still a lot of rhythm to play. We are still looking for this rhythm and miss less – said Sabrina, the highest scorer in the game, with 16 points.

Sesc-Flamengo returns to the court next Friday. At the Tijuca Tênis Clube gym, the team will face Minas, at 9 pm, with the broadcast of sportv. Brasília, in turn, will also have a quarry ahead: on the same day, at 4 pm, it will face Praia Clube, in Uberlândia.

Still in the first set, Ju Paes gave Brasília fans a scare. The libero got sick during the partial and had to be seen by the medical team. The player went to the bench in the second set, but, as a precaution, she did not return to the game.

1st set – Sesc-Flemish imposes itself

It was a balanced start. Brasília, which tried to show strength to the fans, had Natalia and Ariane as their main weapons. Gradually, however, Sesc-Flamengo asserted itself. Much by the hands of Peña, the Rio team opened 10-15 on the scoreboard. The home team still tried to look for the difference, but saw the rival shoot. Sabrina fit her hand, and Bernardinho’s team closed the partial in 25/18.

2nd set – Rubro-Negro turns at the end and opens 2-0

In the second set, Brasília wanted to react. Very good on the serve, especially with Arianne, the team from Distrito Federal opened 5/1 on the scoreboard. Bernardinho, then, stopped the game to clean up the house. The team from Rio even tried out the reaction, but Brasília remained ahead. Arianne, the main name at the time, opened 7/11. The tie came after a great pass by Juma for the serve. With Sabrina, Sesc-Flamengo took the difference and left everything the same: 14/14. Brasília took the lead once more and opened five points. And, once again, the team from Rio sought the difference and tied the score at 21/21. The turn came in a block from Peña. In the end, a new block, but from Juciely, made Rubro-Negro close the partial in 25/22.

3rd set – Sabrina leads Sesc-Flamengo victory