Shark attack in Ubatuba could be the effect of climate change, says researcher

Amidst the global discussions on climate change at COP26, local episodes already reveal the impacts on nature. A shark attack on a French tourist, in Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, last week was the first accident of its kind recorded in 30 years, according to the Argonauta Institute.

The oceanographer at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, David Zee, explained to CNN that climatic factors may have contributed to the attack. As the region already has a high rainfall, it seems that the intensified rains in recent weeks facilitate a greater outflow of water from the ocean floor, generally brought from Antarctica and, therefore, colder.

This is the first possibility for the attack, that is, the change in temperature may have influenced the sea currents, which took the animal to the region closest to the beach.

However, there is a second hypothesis: the rise of water from the bottom of the sea brought new organic matter, mineral salts and fish such as sardines. Therefore, larger fish follow this route, as do sharks, which also go after food.

Zee pointed out that the sea is the main thermometer for us to notice the effects of climate change on the planet. This is because the atmosphere, which receives carbon dioxide, exchanges directly with the ocean.

“Climate changes start in the atmosphere, which exchanges a lot with the sea directly, so coastal cities are more vulnerable. The continent is the last to feel these signs, so when we notice it from here, the situation is already more advanced there”, highlighted the oceanographer.

The researcher drew attention to the fact that COP26 is considering global measures, but that we are already suffering local effects. “Today’s small signs are tomorrow’s big disasters. That’s why we have to act locally, it’s no use following the COP without charging the local authorities”, concluded Zee.