Singapore to end free care for those not vaccinated against Covid | World

Singapore’s government has announced it will end free care for those who do not get vaccinated against Covid-19 “by choice” amid an increase in cases in the South Asian city-state of about 5.5 million of inhabitants.

The country’s health authorities say that the unvaccinated are “a considerable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care and contribute disproportionately to the strain on our health resources”.

For the Minister of Health, charging Covid-19 patients who had the option of being vaccinated and did not “send an important signal” to the population. Billing will start on December 8th..

Currently, the government covers all virus-related medical costs for all citizens, permanent residents and long-term visa holders—unless the person tests positive soon after returning from abroad.

The government will continue to pay the costs of those who are not eligible to receive the vaccine (younger children, for example) and those partially vaccinated until December 31, allowing time for them to receive the second dose.

The Asian city-state has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the world., with 86% of the population fully vaccinated and only 1% with at least one dose (the world average is 40% of the immunized population and 11% with incomplete vaccination).

With about 5.5 million inhabitants, Singapore has recorded an average of 2,800 cases and 12 deaths from Covid-19 per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 220,000 have been infected and 511 have died.

