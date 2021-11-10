Sóbis announces retirement from football after Cruzeiro’s ‘saving’ victory

At 36, Rafael Sóbis announced his retirement from football after a victory for Cruzeiro

the victory of cruise over the brusch at Mineirão on Tuesday night was the last game of striker Rafael Sobis, who ends his career at 36 years old. On leaving the pitch, the player, moved, gave an interview to the Sportv and explained the decision.

“The day has arrived, right. Life is like that, time passes, some have to leave for others to arrive. A special night, with victory. I warned that if we won, we’d be calmer, it would be my last game, so it’s over. The story remains, I will be born again to a new life. I’ll be here at this stadium whenever I can and I hope Cruzeiro gets back to its place as soon as possible”, he said.

Right after the final whistle, Sobis was moved to tears as he was revered by his club mates and Cruzeiro fans, who packed the Mineirão. Even referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique, who whistled the match, presented him with the yellow and red cards used in the game.

“I had a very successful career, so it’s hard. From end to end, I can only thank all the places I went, thank the shirts I wore, thank the cities I lived, the cultures I learned. I took a lot from football, football taught me a lot”, continued Sobis.

For Cruzeiro, the shirt 10 played in 125 matches, scored 21 goals and gave eight assists, in addition to having participated in the conquest of the Brazil Cups of 2017 and 2018.

In Brazil, in addition to Raposa, Sobis also worked for Ceará, Fluminense and International, where it was revealed in 2004. Through Colorado, it was present in the historic achievements of Libertadores Conmebol of 2006 and 2010, in addition to the Club World Cup won over Ronaldinho Gaucho’s Barcelona, ​​in 2006.