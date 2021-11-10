Sóbis announces the end of his career after Cruzeiro’s victory: “it’s over”

The victory practically decreed Cruzeiro’s permanence in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. In a more comfortable situation, Rafael Sóbis took the opportunity to announce his retirement. The forward said the 2-0 victory over Brusque marks his farewell to football.

“The day has arrived, life is like that, time passes. Some have to leave for others to arrive. I told them that if we won and had a little more peace of mind, it would be my last game. It’s over, I’m going to start a new life from now on,” said the 36-year-old striker in an interview with the PFC channel.

Sobis’ decision had already been communicated. The veteran’s idea was to end his career at the end of the current season. He opted to finish playing football after the game valid for the 35th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. The athlete will not be available to Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s technical committee in the three remaining rounds.

In an interview at the end of the match, he thanked his time at the clubs and also for the titles he won during his career.

“I had a very successful career. It would be unfair with some moments if I chose others. I have to thank the places I’ve lived, the shirts I’ve worn, the places I’ve lived. I’m damn happy, ending with a victory that, perhaps, is for close a little,” he concluded.

Sobis’s farewell was marked by much crying. The striker burst into tears at the end of the match and was honored by his squadmates. He was thrown into the air and received the duel cards from referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ).

Rafael Sóbis had his name sung by the fan who attended Mineirão on Tuesday night.

