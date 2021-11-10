Sóbis gets emotional after the last game of his career: ‘It’s over, the story remains’ – 11/09/2021

Forward Rafael Sóbis was moved after Cruzeiro’s 2-0 victory against Brusque, tonight (9), at Mineirão, for the 35th round of Série B. moved the team away from the relegation zone, but confirmation of his retirement from football.

“The day has come, right. Life is like that, time passes, some have to leave for others to arrive. I told you it would be my last game if we won, if I had peace of mind [na partida]. It’s over, the story is. I will be born to a new life, and I hope that Cruzeiro returns as soon as possible. I’ll stay here, always rooting,” said Sóbis.

The striker, who entered the final stage and almost scored a great goal in midfield, celebrated his victorious career, with titles wearing the shirts of Cruzeiro, Internacional, Fluminense and Ceará.

“I had a very successful career. I can’t choose just one moment [como destaque]. From end to end, I can only be grateful for the places I lived, the shirts I wore, the cultures I learned. I’m really happy, ending with a victory to crown a little”, concluded the 36-year-old athlete as he left the field.

At the end of the match, the experienced player burst into tears, was cheered by the crowd and thrown into the air by his teammates. He, who had received a yellow card in the final minutes of the game, won a symbolic red card as a gift from referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique.

Although the end of his career will not be crowned with access to Serie A, Sóbis ends his career with great achievements. Among them, two Libertadores for Inter, two Copa do Brasil for Cruzeiro, the Brasileirão 2012 for Fluminense and last year’s Copa do Nordeste for Ceará.

With the victory at Mineirão, Raposa went to 46 points, rose to 10th position and opened eight points for the relegation zone, which has Londrina (38) as the best placed, in 17th place. In the next round, on Sunday (14), Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team will face Vitória, in Barradão.